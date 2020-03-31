Announcing: Stay at Home with Wisconsin’s Own Online streaming selections from this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival

The Wisconsin Film Festival (WFF), in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, is thrilled to announce “Stay at Home with Wisconsin’s Own.”

Beginning April 2, 2020, the Wisconsin Film Festival will premiere one Wisconsin’s Own short film per day via the WFF YouTube channel. Each short will be available for one 24-hour period starting at noon each day. Additional information and links to content will be available on the 2020 WFF website and WFF social media platforms.

This is an opportunity to enjoy an extraordinary collection of shorts that were slated to premiere at this year’s Festival. Now, viewers will be able to enjoy them for free, in the comfort of wherever they are sheltering. In addition, each short will be accompanied by the 2020 Festival Trailer.

The Wisconsin Film Festival remains committed to its mission of celebrating the best of cinema in theaters, the way these films were meant to be seen. However, the Festival also recognizes the importance of staying connected, as well as the desire for access to quality content within the community during this period of social distancing. The Festival also sees a great opportunity to shine a bright light on Wisconsin filmmaking and filmmakers and we would like to thank the participating Wisconsin’s Own filmmakers for their willingness to share their work in this format.

In the wake of the 2020 Festival’s cancellation, the Festival is grateful for the support of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin in partnering with the Festival by sharing stories through its “I’m a Wisconsin dairy farmer” documentary series. The Festival is honored to help celebrate our hardworking dairy farmers who are still working to provide milk and other dairy products to our communities during this challenging time.

More details will be shared this week via the 2020 Film Festival website at 2020.wifilmfest.org/covid19 as well as the Festival’s social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.